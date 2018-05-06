Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Mayers has been back and forth all season, but a recent biceps injury to reliever Dominic Leone opened up a spot in the bullpen once again for the right-hander. He's been strong so far this year at any level, with four scoreless appearances in the minors and a 1.35 ERA with the Cardinals in the big leagues.

