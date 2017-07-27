Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Sent back down to Triple-A
Mayers was optioned back to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.
Although he was just recalled by the club prior to Wednesday's game, Mayers was sent back down to Memphis in order to make room for Luke Weaver, who will start against the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Mayers has only made two appearances with the big-league club this season, but has been stellar with Memphis recently, accumulating an ERA of 0.84 and 0.97 WHIP in 32 innings since the beginning of June.
