Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.

It's Mayers' second time being optioned this season, this time for the return of Luke Gregerson (hamstring) from the disabled list. The 26-year-old has allowed one run on five hits and a walk in five innings for the Cardinals so far this season. He's clearly right on the fringes of the active roster and could be up for an extended time later this season when another reliever gets injured, though he's unlikely to move from a low-leverage role.