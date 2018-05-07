Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Sent to minors
Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Mayers is likely unavailable for a couple of days after tossing three innings of relief in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Cubs, so the Cardinals opted to send him back to the minors in order to clear a roster spot for Monday's starter, John Gant. The 26-year-old now owns a 1.86 ERA across 9.2 innings of relief this season, so he'll be one of the top candidates to rejoin the big club when a fresh relief arm is needed.
More News
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...