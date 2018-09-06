Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Set for minor-league action
Mayers (shoulder) will pitch for Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mayers and Michael Wacha (oblique) are both expected to make appearances during the Redbirds' postseason matchup Friday. The right-hander has been on the shelf since Aug. 26 with shoulder inflammation, but he could return to the big-league bullpen soon if everything goes as planned over the weekend.
