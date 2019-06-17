Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Cardinals transferred Mayers (lat) to the 60-day injured list.
The transaction has no bearing on Mayers' timeline to return from a right lat strain, as he's already missed more than two months with the injury. Mayers has resumed mound work and could soon be ready to face hitters, which would put him on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment before the end of the month.
