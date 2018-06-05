Mayers was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Mayers was the corresponding roster move to clear a spot on the Cardinals' active roster for Carlos Martinez, who was brought back from the disabled list ahead of his scheduled start against the Marlins on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Mayers owns a shiny 2.30 ERA across 15.2 innings with St. Louis this season, so he should be back with the big club as soon as a fresh bullpen arm is needed.

