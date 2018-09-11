Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Solid in first rehab appearance
Mayers (shoulder) fired a scoreless inning in which he allowed one hit in Triple-A Memphis' playoff win over Oklahoma City on Sunday.
After seeing his start delayed by a couple of days due to the stomach flu, Mayers finally took the hill Sunday and fired an efficient 12 pitches overall. The rehabbing right-hander is expected to come off the disabled list before Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Rehab stint pushed back•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Set for minor-league action•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Return to throwing imminent•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Lands on disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Exits with trainer•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Heavy workload in latest majors stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...