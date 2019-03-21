Mayers fired two scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Marlins on Wednesday, allowing a hit and recording four strikeouts.

The right-handed reliever has put together a strong spring, as Mayers now sports a 2.89 ERA across 9.1 innings over seven Grapefruit League appearances. Mayers endured a rocky 2018 wherein he generated a 4.70 ERA and 1.43 WHIP across 50 appearances. However, his ability to work multiple innings when needed and encouraging work during the exhibition slate figure to afford him consistent middle-relief opportunities in the coming season.