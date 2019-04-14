Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Strong start to season
Mayers, who allowed an earned run on two hits while recording a strikeout over an inning against the Reds on Saturday, owns a 2.35 ERA and has one hold over 7.2 innings thus far this season.
Mayers' hiccup Saturday was his second of the season, as he'd also allowed an earned run on a solo home run against the Pirates back on April 1. The 27-year-old right-hander has otherwise been steady, averaging just under a strikeout per inning and working more than one frame in four of seven appearances. Mayers' middle-relief role should remain steady throughout the season, meaning he's likely to only see occasional hold opportunities and factor into the decision even less frequently.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Strong spring continues•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Brought back from DL•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Solid in first rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Rehab stint pushed back•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Set for minor-league action•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Return to throwing imminent•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...