Mayers, who allowed an earned run on two hits while recording a strikeout over an inning against the Reds on Saturday, owns a 2.35 ERA and has one hold over 7.2 innings thus far this season.

Mayers' hiccup Saturday was his second of the season, as he'd also allowed an earned run on a solo home run against the Pirates back on April 1. The 27-year-old right-hander has otherwise been steady, averaging just under a strikeout per inning and working more than one frame in four of seven appearances. Mayers' middle-relief role should remain steady throughout the season, meaning he's likely to only see occasional hold opportunities and factor into the decision even less frequently.