Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Throws bullpen session
Mayers (lat) threw a bullpen session Thursday and will throw either live batting practice or a simulated game Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Mayers has been out since late April and will therefore presumably need a relatively extensive rehab assignment before activation. However, the right-hander will need to get through his live BP session or sim game Sunday before he can head out to a minor-league affiliate.
More News
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Ahead of schedule in recovery•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Begins throwing program•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Almost ready to resume throwing•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Avoids surgery but out for months•
-
Cardinals' Mike Mayers: Placed on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...