Mayers (lat) allowed an earned run on a solo home run in one inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to New Orleans on Saturday.

Mayers fired 22 pitches during his inning, a notable departure from the scant six he'd thrown in his first rehab outing last Wednesday. The solo homer he allowed to Isan Diaz was his one blemish, but the fact he got more work in was a plus. Mayers likely still has multiple rehab appearances remaining before he's considered for activation.