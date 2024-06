Siani went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

Siani is batting just .207 (6-for-29) over 12 games in June, which is right in line with his .206 average for the season. He's added seven steals, one home run, nine RBI and 16 runs scored over 148 plate appearances. Siani has remained the Cardinals' primary center fielder over Dylan Carlson, and he should remain in that role with Lars Nootbaar (oblique) likely to be out for at least another week.