Siani could get a longer look as a depth outfielder with Tommy Edman (wrist) and Lars Nootbaar (ribs) questionable for Opening Day, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Siani is unlikely to win a starting job, but he could make his way onto the roster as a fourth or fifth outfielder if both of Edman and Nootbaar required injured list stints. Over his first 10 Grapefruit League games, Siani has gone 2-for-12 with five walks, one stolen base, two runs scored and two strikeouts. He has gone 4-for-29 over 17 career major-league games between the Cardinals and the Reds in the last two seasons.