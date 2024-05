Siani is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Dating back to April 20, Siani had started in all but one of the Cardinals' last 13 games, but his run as an everyday player has likely come to an end with Dylan Carlson (shoulder) returning from the 10-day injured list Sunday. Carlson will start in center field in his first game back from the shelf and should immediately settle into a full-time role.