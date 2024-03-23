Siani will be on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Siani put together a solid spring, slashing .306/.432/.389 with nine runs scored across 44 plate appearances, and injuries to Lars Nootbaar (ribs) and Tommy Edman (wrist) likely played a factor when deciding to keep Siani on the roster for Opening Day. Siani will most likely come off the bench most of the time while he's with St. Louis, and he will likely head to Triple-A Memphis once Nootbaar or Edman return from the IL.