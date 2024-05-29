Siani went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

Siani entered the game as a pinch runner for Brendan Donovan in the seventh inning, but he picked up his steal in the eighth. Siani initially got the day off while mired in an 0-for-14 slump over his last five contests. The outfielder is up to a .211/.272/.274 slash line with six steals, one home run, six RBI and 14 runs scored across 109 plate appearances this year. He's seen a starting role in center field lately, though Dylan Carlson got the nod there Tuesday.