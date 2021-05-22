Mikolas (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Cubs.
Mikolas missed all of last season with a forearm injury and has been out since the start of this year with a shoulder issue. He's looked good in three rehab outings, posting a 3.65 ERA and an 11:2 K:BB in 12.1 innings for Triple-A Memphis. He threw 80 pitches in his most recent rehab start, so he should be able to get close 100 pitches Saturday if all goes well. Seth Elledge was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Season debut tabbed for Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Looks ready to come off IL•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Slated for another rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Rough time in first rehab start•
-
Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Rehab assignment on tap•