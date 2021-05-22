Mikolas (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Cubs.

Mikolas missed all of last season with a forearm injury and has been out since the start of this year with a shoulder issue. He's looked good in three rehab outings, posting a 3.65 ERA and an 11:2 K:BB in 12.1 innings for Triple-A Memphis. He threw 80 pitches in his most recent rehab start, so he should be able to get close 100 pitches Saturday if all goes well. Seth Elledge was optioned in a corresponding move.