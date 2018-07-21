Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Activated from paternity leave
Mikolas was reinstated from the paternity list prior to his start against the Cubs during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Luke Weaver will take the hill for Game 1 of the doubleheader while Mikolas is set to face off against Mike Montgomery in the second contest. Through 19 starts this year, Mikolas is sporting a 2.79 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 6.3 K/9.
