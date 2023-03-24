Mikolas agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract extension with the Cardinals on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
It will be tacked on to the $17 million he's making in 2023 in the final year of his four-year, $68 million extension, so the Cards will now have Mikolas around through 2025. The 34-year-old right-hander made the All-Star team in 2022, holding a 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 153:39 K:BB over 202.1 innings. Mikolas has a limited ceiling in fantasy due to his lack of strikeouts, but elite control and a superb defense behind him should give him a high floor in 2023.
