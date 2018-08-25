Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows 12 hits in no-decision
Mikolas allowed five runs (four earned) on 12 hits in 4.2 innings Friday against the Rockies, recording three strikeouts and no walks in a no-decision.
Mikolas gave up a season high in hits and needed 87 pitches (57 strikes) to get through 4.2 innings. Despite the lukewarm outing Mikolas still has an excellent 2.94 ERA to go along with a 1.09 WHIP. The 30-year-old has gone 10 straight starts without taking a loss and is tied for fourth in the NL in wins. His next start will be at home against the Pirates.
