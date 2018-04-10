Mikolas didn't factor into the decision in a 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Brewers on Monday, allowing four earned runs on eight hits over 6.1 innings while striking out five.

Mikolas was able to avoid the long ball altogether after giving up three home runs in his first start, but he was singled and doubled into submission by the likes of Domingo Santana, Orlando Arcia and Manny Pina. The veteran right-hander has had a bit of a rocky start to the regular season, allowing four earned runs apiece in each of his first two outings, both of which have come against the Brewers. It's worth noting he had a similarly uneven kickoff to his spring training before turning in scoreless efforts in three of his last four exhibition appearances. Mikolas will look to notch his second win of the season when he takes on the Reds in a projected Saturday start.