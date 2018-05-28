Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows four earned runs
Mikolas allowed four earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings Sunday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.
Mikolas uncharacteristically relied heavily on flyball outs, but took advantage of pitcher-friendly PNC Park by allowing only one extra-base hit. He had little trouble through the first four innings of the game, but allowed the first two batters of the fifth inning to reach base, both of whom ultimately came around to score on a triple by Adam Frazier. While the outing wasn't his best of the season, Mikolas allowed just six baserunners and has now gone three consecutive starts without allowing a home run.
