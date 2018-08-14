Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows four runs in no-decision
Mikolas allowed four runs on four hits and one walk across seven innings Monday in a no-decision against the Nationals. He struck out four.
Mikolas allowed an RBI double to Ryan Zimmerman and a solo home run to Bryce Harper, but he entered the seventh inning with a quality start under his belt. Unfortunately, a two-run homer from Juan Soto tarnished that feat while putting Mikolas on the hook for a loss, before his team came back to win late. The right-hander hadn't allowed more than three earned runs since June 18th and had allowed just one home run over that stretch. He's been quite steady this season and should bounce back this weekend against the Brewers.
