Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows just one while earning third win
Mikolas (3-0) got the win Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out six over seven innings against the Reds.
After a pair of rocky outings to open the season, Mikolas has now notched back-to-back starts allowing one earned run over seven innings in wins over the Reds. It's tough to read too much into that, as Cincinnati ranks last in all of baseball in runs per game, but the 29-year-old did display terrific command throwing 67 of his 85 pitches for strikes. It was also the third time in his four starts without issuing a walk, leaving his K:BB at a sterling 20:2. After only facing the Brewers and Reds thus far, Mikolas lines up to take on another NL Central foe in the Pirates on Friday.
