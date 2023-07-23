Mikolas did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one walk over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Mikolas struggled with his command all afternoon, needing 102 pitches to get through five innings while surrendering a season-high 11 hits. It marked the seventh time this season that the right-hander has allowed at least five runs in a start and he's now recorded three or fewer strikeouts in three straight. Mikolas will look to turn things around when the Cardinals take on these same Cubs next weekend in St. Louis.