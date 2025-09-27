Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows three homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikolas (8-11) took the loss against the Cubs on Friday, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk with four strikeouts over five innings.
All four runs against Mikolas came via the long ball, leaving him with a career-high 29 homers allowed on the season. The 37-year-old saw a streak of five straight outings with two earned runs or fewer come to an end in what may have been his final appearance in a Cardinals uniform. He'll head into free agency after finishing the 2025 campaign with a 4.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 100:37 K:BB across 156.1 innings.
