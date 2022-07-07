Mikolas (5-7) took the loss to the Braves on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one over six innings.

Mikolas pitched well in Wednesday's game, throwing 59 of 92 pitches for strikes while picking up four strikeouts and allowing just one walk in the game. He did not get any offensive support though, and picked up the loss, his seventh of the year. Mikolas did earn a quality start in the outing, his 11th this season. The righty will take a 2.72 ERA into his next outing.