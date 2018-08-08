Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Allows two runs in win over Marlins
Mikolas (12-3) tossed seven innings of two-run ball Tuesday to earn the win over the Marlins, allowing five hits with no walks and one strikeout.
Mikolas limited baserunners to great effect, but singular runs against him in the first and fifth innings had him on the hook for a loss entering the latter stages. Luckily, Cardinals home runs in the seventh and eighth innings put him in position to pick up a win as the bullpen closed things out. He needed just 81 pitches to work through seven frames, throwing 73 percent for strikes, though the did tie his season low in punchouts. Nevertheless, Mikolas owns an excellent 2.74 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP heading into his next scheduled start against the Nationals.
