Mikolas (shoulder) is scheduled for a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Memphis, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 32-year-old struggled in his first rehab start last Wednesday and threw 57 pitches over 2.1 innings, and he'll make another start for Memphis this week. Mikolas is expected to require another rehab outing after Wednesday before rejoining the big-league club, so he's likely about two weeks out from being activated from the injured list.
