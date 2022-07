Mikolas (8-8) allowed to runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Nationals.

Both runs against Mikolas on Friday came via sacrifice flys. It was a strong bounceback after he was tagged with six runs by the Reds in his last outing. Mikolas lowered his season ERA to 2.86, including a 3.58 ERA in six July appearances. He'll carry a 100:26 K:BB into his projected home start against the Cubs next week.