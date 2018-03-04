Mikolas (0-2) allowed four earned runs on six hits over three innings in Saturday's 9-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Braves. He didn't issue any walks or record any strikeouts.

Mikolas endured a second rough outing to open his first spring training stateside since returning from spending the last three seasons in Japan. While the results he generated with the Yomiuri Giants during his tenure were certainly encouraging, they've yet to carry over into his first two appearances. The veteran has looked more like the pitcher that posted an unsightly 6.44 ERA and 1.43 WHIP while allowing eight home runs over 57.3 innings in his last taste of major-league action with the Rangers in 2014, as he's now surrendered 10 earned runs over 4.2 innings. The biggest hiccup Saturday was a second-inning, three-run home run that he gave up to Christian Colon, the second such round-tripper he's allowed in as many starts. Despite the struggles, both Mikolas and manager Mike Matheny saw some positives according to Zak Kerr of MLB.com, with the right-hander often notching early-count strikes while throwing his fastball and curveball well.