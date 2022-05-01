Mikolas (1-1) took the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on four hits in 7.1 innings of work, striking out seven while walking none.

In a matchup between two veteran righties who jump-started their career with moves overseas, Mikolas and Merrill Kelly pitched to a scoreless tie through seven innings. While that was the end of Kelly's day, Mikolas remained in the game for the eighth inning and probably shouldn't have, as he gave up solo shots to Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed. Despite the poor finish, it was on the whole another strong outing for Mikolas, who owns a 1.52 ERA and 0.84 WHIP through five starts. He'll face the Giants in San Francisco next Thursday.