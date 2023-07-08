Mikolas (5-5) picked up the win Saturday, allowing four hits over seven scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the White Sox. He struck out six without walking a batter.

All four hits were singles, and Chicago couldn't even get a runner past second base against the veteran right-hander. Mikolas tossed 71 of 95 pitches for strikes en route to his first win since May 30 and sixth quality start of the year. He'll take a 4.23 ERA and 78:24 K:BB through 112.2 innings into the second half.