Mikolas (6-7) earned the win Friday against the Padres, allowing seven hits and striking out one across five scoreless innings.

Following a rough outing in Arizona, Mikolas bounced back effectively Friday, shutting out the Padres despite consistently dealing with runners-on-base. It marked the second time in his last three starts that the right-hander has delivered a shutout effort. With the performance, Mikolas lowered his season ERA below 5.00 -- now sitting at 4.94 alongside a 1.30 WHIP and 70:23 K:BB over 102 innings. The veteran is scheduled to take the mound again next week against the Marlins.