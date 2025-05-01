Mikolas (1-2) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds, scattering three hits over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander finally got into the win column with a razor-sharp performance. Mikolas tossed 52 of 77 pitches for strikes, although he faded a couple outs short of his second straight quality start. A rough outing in Boston on April 8 is still marring his overall ratios, but over his last four starts, Mikolas sports a 2.14 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB over 21 innings. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home early next week against the Pirates.