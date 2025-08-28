Mikolas didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out five.

Thursday marked Mikolas' first start of one or zero earned runs allowed since July 25 against the Padres, and the five strikeouts were his most since July 30 versus the Marlins. It was an especially encouraging rebound performance as well, considering the veteran right-hander matched a season low with 2.2 innings his last time out in Tampa Bay. Mikolas likely benefited from a favorable spot at home Thursday against the last-place Pirates, but he could have a tougher time next week against an Athletics team with a .796 OPS since the beginning of August. For the year, he has a 5.04 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 86:32 K:BB through 130.1 frames.