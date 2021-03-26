Mikolas (shoulder) is likely to throw a bullpen session before spring training ends, but he likely won't face live hitters until he arrives at the team's alternate training site, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander has been able to resume playing catch without setbacks, but the team is clearly adopting a cautious approach with him after Mikolas recently conceded his current shoulder troubles stem from having overthrown his first time facing hitters. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak noted Wednesday that a firmer timeline of when Mikolas might be able to make his regular-season debut won't be determined until the team sees how he responds to upcoming increase in activity level.