Mikolas (shoulder) is expected to throw a bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Manager Mike Shildt previously said the 32-year-old was slated for a bullpen session Sunday morning, but the right-hander instead took part in a light workout. Mikolas was scratched from a simulated game early last week due to the shoulder issue and has yet to make it back on the mound. He missed the entirety of last season due to flexor tendon surgery, so the team is being cautious early in camp.
