Mikolas (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Mikolas was scratched from a simulated game Monday due to shoulder issues and his progress remains slow. If he checks out fine following the bullpen session, he could be cleared for game action soon after, keeping him in the mix for the Opening Day roster, though the Cardinals are likely to remain cautious with him after he missed all of last season due to flexor tendon surgery. While it's a positive that his current injury woes aren't related to that issue, it's still certainly not good to see a pitcher battling arm troubles so early in camp.
