Manager Mike Shildt said Mikolas (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 32-year-old was originally expected to throw a bullpen session Sunday morning, but he instead participated in a light workout and had the session pushed back. Mikolas hasn't throw off a mound since Feb. 25, and Shildt wouldn't commit to the right-hander's availability for Opening Day.
