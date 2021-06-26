Mikolas (forearm) expects to advance to bullpen sessions by the All-Star break, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Mikolas missed all of April and most of May with a shoulder issue and was shut down with a forearm issue after just one start. He still has a while left to go in his recovery but has plenty of time to return at some point this season. He's hoping to begin a rehab assignment in late July or early August.