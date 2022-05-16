Mikolas and the Cardinals won't play Monday against the Mets after the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Mikolas was slated to serve as the starting pitcher during Monday's series opener, but he'll have to wait at least one more day to take the mound. The Cardinals haven't yet announced their updated pitching plans, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Mikolas take the mound in one of the two games during Tuesday's doubleheader.
