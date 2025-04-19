Mikolas didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Mets after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

Despite allowing at least one baserunner in three of his first four innings pitched, Mikolas was still able to come away unscathed in the runs department. The Mets chased him from the game in the fifth frame, however, as Tyrone Taylor tripled and Juan Soto singled to drive in one run apiece. The soft-throwing right-hander doesn't exhibit much strikeout upside, as evidenced by his 11 punchouts through 17.2 innings to go with an unsightly 7.64 ERA and 1.58 WHIP, so Mikolas won't project as an appealing fantasy option in next week's scheduled start at home against Milwaukee.