Mikolas (6-10) took the loss Friday against the Rays, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and one walk in 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

Mikolas matched his shortest outing of the season, and it was the third time this year that he yielded double-digit hits. Additionally, it was the seventh instance of 2025 that the veteran right-hander punched out a lone batter. While Mikolas does have a lackluster 5.17 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 81:31 K:BB across 125.1 innings, he should at least carry a bit of streaming appeal in deeper formats next week in a favorable home matchup versus the last-place Pirates.