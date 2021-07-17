Mikolas (forearm) will throw one more bullpen session before heading out on a rehab assignment, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Mikolas has made just a single start this season, as he returned from a shoulder injury in late May only to be immediately shut down with forearm tightness. He's trending in the right direction, though his long absence means he'll likely need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment before returning to the big leagues.

More News