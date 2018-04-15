Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Completes seven innings for second win
Mikolas (2-0) got the win Saturday against the Reds after allowing just one run four hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out four.
Mikolas was sharp Saturday afternoon, only being tagged for a solo home run by Tucker Barnhart in the fifth inning. He also threw 53 of his 83 pitches for strikes and induced seven groundouts. The 29-year-old doesn't quite have the same strikeout numbers that he had in Japan, but given the circumstances, his 4.26 ERA and two victories is very passable for him. He'll take the mound next against Cincinnati on Friday.
