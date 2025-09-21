Mikolas did not factor into the decision in Saturday's extra-inning loss to Milwaukee. He allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings with three strikeouts.

The St. Louis right-hander continued his recent run of solid form, notching his fifth straight outing with two or fewer runs allowed. Mikolas coughed up his first run in the second on a Joey Ortiz single while the second run on his register scored on an Andrew Vaughn sacrifice fly given up by reliever Kyle Leahy in the sixth. Across 151.1 total frames, Mikolas has pitched to a 4.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 96:36 K:BB while conceding 26 long balls. He currently lines up to make his final start of the season against the division-rival Cubs in Chicago next weekend.