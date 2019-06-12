Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Confirmed as starter
Mikolas (forearm) has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Mikolas' last start was cut short after he was struck on the arm by a line drive, but he has not experienced any issues since, and will take his turn in the rotation. Mikolas faced the Marlins twice last season and allowed just two total earned runs while going seven innings and picking up the win in each contest.
