Mikolas (shoulder) threw what manager Mike Shildt described as an aggressive bullpen earlier in the week and recovered favorably, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports. "He's in a good place and he's creeping toward live BP," Shildt said. "He's starting to throw uninhibited with some good velocity and command and using all of his pitches."

It's been a slow road to recovery for the veteran right-hander, who originally suffered his injury when first facing live hitters this spring back on Feb. 25. Mikolas' progression has been a series of fits and starts since then, but he's seemingly been without setbacks since spring training concluded and could be close to throwing a live batting practice as the next step in his recovery program.